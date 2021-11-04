HCMC Spring Flower Festival 2022 to take place in 11 days

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Accordingly, the Spring Flower Festival will be taken place in 11 days, from January 27, 2022 (on the 25th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) through February 2, 2022 (on the sixth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The Spring Flower Market shall be opened in seven days, from January 25, 2022 (on the 23rd day of the last month of the lunar calendar) to January 31, 2022 (on the 30th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).The city will not sell tickets to welcome visitors to the 2022 Spring Flower Festival.The HCMC People’s Committee assigned the Municipal Department of Finance to collaborate with the Municipal Department of Construction and HCMC Greenery Parks Company Limited to study the costs of organizing the 2022 Spring Flower Festival with or without sponsors and make reports to the HCMC People’s Committee for consideration.Besides, the Municipal People’s Committee also required the relevant units to build measures and detailed plans on the safety of Covid-19 prevention and control to visitors and subjects involved in the festival.

