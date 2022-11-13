HCMC organizes various activities marking Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day

A series of activities will be organized in HCMC to mark the 17th Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005-2022).

As planned, a special art performance featuring traditional martial arts, Ao Dai performance, and shows of folk singing genres of Quan Ho, Cheo (traditional opera), Vi Giam and Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music), is scheduled to take place at the HCMC Fine Arts Museum on November 23.



Seminars themed “Saigon- HCMC in Memory”, “Saigon urban ancient architectures – old schools”, “Saigon 300 year history” and photo exhibitions and traditional art performances will be held at Thu Duc City and districts from November 12-26.



A talk on Bach Dang pier and the city’s unique floating flower market with the participation of Dr. Nguyen Thi Hau, general secretary of the HCMC History Science Association, Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch took place on November 12. It is part of the “Saigon- HCMC in Memory” program and is held by the Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC and the HCMC Cultural Heritage Association.



On the same day, the HCMC Youth Union kicked off the 13th Youth Creativity Festival. The event attracts nearly 30 display booths and around 10,000 visitors. It is an opportunity for the youth to introduce their products, models and ideas in the fields of scientific research and technological application. There is also a festival of space science, environmental communication, online public services and robotics competitions.



There will be also a ceremony honoring outstanding individuals and collectives of the study, creative and research movements, and outstanding young scientists of the city.

By Kim Loan, Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh