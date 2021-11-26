HCMC opens first art photography street.



The opening ceremony was organized with an exhibition featuring nearly 200 pictures, including 116 award-winning photos at the first HOPA photo contest with the support of International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), Photographic Society of America (PSA), Image Sans Frontière (ISF) and Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA); and 60 outstanding those selected from photography competitions in the city.

The art photography street running from the Office of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sport to the Chi Lang Park is expected to create a cultural space for the public and present beautiful images of the city to photography lovers and visitors, said Chairman of the HOPA Doan Hoai Trung.





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh