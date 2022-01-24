HCMC marks Tet holidays with an array of cultural events, activities

A music gala

Some much-awaited programs of the Vietnam Television (VTV) on the lunar New Year's Eve are Chieu Cuoi Nam (Last Afternoon of the Year), Bung Sang Vietnam (Brightening Vietnam) and Gap Nhau Cuoi Nam (Year-end Rendezvous – Kitchen Gods), an annual new-year TV special program.



The “Welcoming Tet 2022” containing messages calling for revival with the participation of people and groups who became famous through social media, including Trang Hi, Vlog 1977 together with food bloggers, journalist Truong Anh Ngoc and South African teacher ALushka Linh will be presented to audience on the VTV3 channel on the first day of the first lunar month.

This year’s Gala Cuoi (Smile) is a 120-minute comedy on social issues from the previous year with a humorous angle that is aired annually on VTV3 channel on the second day of the first lunar month.

HCMC Television will present to audience a special performance featuring various kinds of art of music, circus, traditional music and short theatrical plays on the lunar New Year’s Eve; a music gala featuring popular singers that will take place on the 1st – 4th days of the first lunar month;and the Song 22, a roundtable discussion with the participation of famous artists.

Additionally, film distributors are planning a mass release of movies during Tet holidays, including 1990, Chia Khoa Tram Ty (A hundred billion key), Trang Ti (Child Master), Nha Khong Ban (House is not for sale), Muu Ke Thuong Luu (The elite’s devices), Encanto -American computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film and Sing 2.

HCM City theaters, including Hoang Thai Thanh, Idecaf, Hong Van, The Gioi Tre (World of Youth) Drama Club, Small Theatre at 5B Vo Van Tan Street and Phuong Nam Art Theater promise a variety of new and interesting shows this Tet to suit audiences of varying musical and dramatic tastes.

Museums in HCMC will remain open through the holidays. The History Museum in HCMC is completing preparation for an exhibition on the Nguyen Dynasty that will be held on the lunar New Year.

A music show called Vietnamese music gala featuring singers namely Nguyen Phi Hung, Quoc Dai, Quynh Hoa, Le Minh, Ngoc Linh, Dong Nhi and more will be broadcast on the Gala Nhac Viet’s Youtube channel and HTV9 channel. The Spring Concert by musician Nguyen Minh Cuong with the participation of more than 30 artists will be aired on Nguyen Minh Cuong’s Youtube channel, FPT Play and Nhaccuatui.com

A program celebrating the lunar New Year and the Party’s 92nd founding anniversary (February 3, 1930-2022) will be organized in Thu Duc City, Can Gio, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, Nha Be and District 12 from January 31- February 3 (the 29th day of the last month – 3rd day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) will take place in front of the municipal Opera House from the 29th day of the last month – 8th day of the first month of the lunar calendar; and on boats running along the Tau Hu canal from District 8 to Bach Dang pier in District 1 from 25th - 28 th day of the last lunar month.

Cultural Amusement Parks of Suoi Tien and Dam Sen are expected to attract a large number of visitors during Tet holidays.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh