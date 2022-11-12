Illustrative image (Photo: congthuong.vn)





Speaking at a press conference to announce the information on November 11, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy affirmed that these will be the biggest cultural events in the southern hub to further speed up the development of cultural industry and stimulate local tourism.

These events are expected to attract nearly 500,000 on-site and 10 million online visitors.

Various activities will be organized at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Thu Thiem 2 Tunnel Park in District 1 and "HOZO Metaverse" virtual platform.

Director of the city center for tourism promotion Nguyen Cam Tu said the festivals will be an important highlight to attract holiday-makers to the city, thus contributing to promoting recovery and sustainable tourism development.

VNA