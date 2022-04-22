HCMC hosts week of Vietnamese revolutionary movies promoting youth’s patriotism

The organizing board selected four significant films that are highly regarded by cinematic experts, including Canh Dong Hoang (Wild Field), Bao Gio Cho Den Thang Muoi (When The Tenth Month Comes), Ai Xuoi Van Ly (The Long Journey), and Doi Cat (Sandy Lives).



Film lovers will have a chance to participate in exchanges with Meritorious Artists Dang Luu Viet Bao and Cong Ninh, directors of Le Hoang, Nguyen Quang Dung and Dinh Thai Thuy, actress Hong Anh and others.

The event aims to offer an opportunity to young people to enjoy the best classic films of the Vietnamese movie industry, and nurture a love for movie, arts and culture.

The film week is co-organized by the Youth Movie program under the Human Resources Development, Training & Consulting Center and the Theater and Movie Club of the HCMC University of Social Sciences and Humanities. It will take place at the Cinestar in the Student’s Cultural House in Thu Duc City and the HCMC University of Social Sciences and Humanities.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh