HCMC hosts virtual art program calling for unity amid Covid-19 challenges

The event will see the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; t, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau; Major General, Assoc. Prof, People’s Doctor Nguyen Hong Son, director of the Military Hospital 175; Doctor Tran Thanh Linh, Head of the Intensive Care Unit of the Cho Ray Hospital 2 cum Deputy Director of the HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital.



The 120-minute program which is named after a song of the late famous musician Trinh Cong Son aims to honor the patriotism and the people’s spirit of sharing and optimism during tough time amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The Municipal Opera House is selected as the main location for the live link-up event.

HCMC Opera House

Many popular artists will join the event, namely People’s Artists Ta Minh Tam and Thanh Ngan, Meritorious Artists Thanh Lam, Van Khanh and Le Tu, the famous couple Cam Van and Khac Trieu, singers Hong Nhung, Thanh Bui, Duc Tuan, Tung Duong, Lan Nha and others.



The event will be broadcast on the HCMC Television’ channel, channels of localities in the country, TV streaming services of including Facebook fan pages of the Department of Culture and Sports, and the HCMC Music Center, VieOne, FPT Play, Radio VOH, Zing Mp3, Tik Tok, Galaxy Play, POPs, VTV go, Vnexpress, VOVTV and Trinh va em.

The show is co-organized by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) and family of the late musician Trinh Cong Son.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh