HCMC hosts exhibition marking “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory

Visitors attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Around 189 exhibits including photos, documents and artifacts showcase diverse and vivid perspectives on the pain and loss from war, the spirit of rising above difficulties and challenges and pursuing peace, freedom and independence associated with sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.



The exhibition is divided into five parts, including a destructive campaign, adapting to life under the bomb, international support for Vietnam, the strategic decisive battle in the sky of Hanoi and mediation.

Thousands of tons of bombs dropped on the North during the Operation Linebacker II campaign

Over 14,300,000 tons of bombs were dropped by the US during the Vietnam War. Operation Linebacker II was an aerial bombing campaign conducted by the U.S. Seventh Air Force and U.S. Navy Task Force 77 against North Vietnam.

Beginning on December 18, American B-52s and fighter bombers dropped tens of thousands of tons of bombs on the North. A few weeks later, the final Paris Peace Treaty was signed and the Vietnam War came to a close. Under the agreement, the US recognized Vietnam’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and withdrew all US and its allied troops from southern Vietnam.

The exhibition will run until June 16, 2023.





By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh