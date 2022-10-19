HCMC Dance Association announces launch of seventh Open Dance Arts Festival 2022

A group of dancers perform a dance (Photo: SGGP)



For many years, the southern metropolis has always been the birthplace of many dance troupes and private companies specializing in dance, meeting cultural and artistic activities, and festivals in HCMC and provinces across the country.

Dance is seen as a form of entertainment that is performed in most art programs, musical performances, festivals, cai luong theater (reformed Vietnamese theater), and art talent contests. In particular, dance programs are always attractive to art lovers.

Young dancers and choreographers in Ho Chi Minh City are dynamic and enthusiastic about the profession. They have been contributing to the promotion of the fields of culture and art, promptly meeting the needs of entertainment for people at all ages.

Also from the practical activities of public and non-public art units, such as dance troupes and dance groups, the Ho Chi Minh City Dance Association continues to organize the seventh Open Dance Festival in 2022 with the aim to improve choreographers' and dancers’ skills.

At the previous festivals, the attraction was confirmed by hundreds of unique dance artworks, imbued with cultural and artistic imprints of ethnic groups, and many regions, diverse in form and content. Candidates and individuals participating in the investment competition staged and performed attractively. After the festivals, many dance works have been re-enacted in traditional cultural art programs and festivals to satisfy people’s needs for entertainment.

This year's festival has the participation of more than 150 dancers and choreographers from more than 20 groups, public and non-public dance groups of Ho Chi Minh City, and dance troupes from the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Vinh Long. Dance troupes and individuals will perform 50 works of various genres such as folk dance, contemporary folk, contemporary, and ballet.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Anh Quan