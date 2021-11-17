HCMC: Cinemas to reopen with mass release of blockbuster movies

The Eternals

Movie theaters will be operated under standardized protocols with 100, 50 and 25 percent audience capacity followed the alert levels from 1-3.



It's been well over six months since the coronavirus pandemic closed movie theaters and threw movie release dates into turmoil. Large movie theater chains in the city, including CGV, Galaxy, BHD and Lotte are now eager to welcome moviegoers back.

Among blockbuster movies is “The Eternals”, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. The film which introduced a new squad of superheroes to movie fans, took more than US$280 million after making its debut in the North America and other global markets from November 5.

The Suicide Squad

Another is “The Suicide Squad”, a 2021 American superhero film based on the DC Comics team of the same name. The film written and directed by James Gunn is the sequel to Suicide Squad. In the film, a task force of convicts known as the Suicide Squad are sent to the island nation of Corto Maltese to destroy evidence of the giant alien starfish Starro the Conqueror.

A Quiet Place Part II

Meanwhile “A Quiet Place Part II” is a 2021 American horror film and the sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, following the Abbott family from the first film as they continue to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing. The family must face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. They realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is a sequel to 2018's Peter Rabbit produced by Sony Pictures Animation, and is based on the stories of Peter Rabbit . The film premiere was canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have created a makeshift family. But despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be

No time to die

The easing of the restrictions also creates a chance for film lovers to enjoy other much-awaited movies, including No time to die, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, , Black Widow, The Conjuring, Encanto, and Vietnamese films, including The Sweet Trap and two horror movies , The Ancestral: The Hour Is Coming and The Survive.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh