HCMC announces schedule for its major holidays

In which, main festivals are the lunar New Year, the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and Vietnamese Doctor's Day (February 27); Ao Dai Festival; Hung Kings' Temple Festival; Vietnamese Traditional Arts and Cultural Festival; 47th anniversary of National Reunification Day (April 30), International Labor Day (May 1), President Ho Chi Minh's 132nd birth anniversary and 111 years since President Ho Chi Minh began a journey to seek a path for national liberation;



There are also he 46th anniversary of the day Saigon-Gia Dinh that was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh (on July 2), the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), the 75th anniversary of the 1945 August Revolution, National Day (September 2), and the 77th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).





By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh