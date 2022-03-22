HBSO to re-present “Cafe Saigon” contemporary dance

Cafe Saigon was created in 2018 when Netherlands choreographer Joost Vrouenraets came to the city to look for a possibility of organizing a contemporary dance show with the participation of HBSO’s dancers. Cafe Saigon, co- choreographed by Netherlands choreographer Joost Vrouenraets and Maïté Guerin was introduced to audiences and received a lot of compliments.



The dance show will be performed by artists of the HBSO, including Meritorious Artist Tran Hoang Yen, dancers Nguyen Thu Trang, Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Thach Hieu Lang, La Man Nhi, Bui Thanh Ngan, Sung A Lung, Nguyen Minh Tam, Dang Minh Hien and Phan Thai Binh who are divided into five couples. One of the dancers will act as a narrator of the performance.

The scene is in a coffee shop in the middle of the last century. Through many actions, each person in the cafe expresses their own thoughts about life.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh