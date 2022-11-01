HBSO to present dance performance honoring love, loyalty in wartime

A scene in the dance performance

The 60-minute performance includes three chapters honoring the love, loyalty and anticipation of the people during wartime.



The contemporary dance show will be performed by Meritorious Artist Tran Hoang Yen, dancers namely Dang Minh Hien, Sung A Lung and Do Hoang Khang Ninh along with artists of the HBSO

The work is scripted and directed by two choreographers, Nguyen Phuc Hai and Nguyen Phuc Hung. They together created many successful works, such as Cham Tay Vao Qua Khu (Touching the Past), Nhung Manh Ghep Cua Giac Mo (Jigsaw puzzles of a dream), Vong Phu Bien (A woman who is waiting for her husband).



Well-known composer Vu Viet Anh takes responsibility for the music of the performance. The musician achieved success with the ballet “Truyen Kieu” (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry by the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du, which won the Excellence Award in the National Dance and Music Festival 2022.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh