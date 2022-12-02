HBSO to perform Tchaikovsky’s popular Christmas ballet

A scene in the ballet, “Nutcracker” performed by the HBSO



The ballet is choreographed by Norwegian choreographer Johanne Jakhalin Constant and will be performed by People’s Artists Dam Duc Nhuan and Ho Phi Diep, dancers Nguyen Thu Trang, Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Thach Hieu Lang and artists of the HBSO under the baton of conductor, People’s Artist Tran Vuong Thach

The musical performance “Nutcracker” is based on the fairy tale “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” written by E.T.A Hoffman. Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky turned the story into a ballet, which became one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous compositions, perhaps the most popular ballet in the world. It is the most awaited ballet during the Christmas season and New Year.

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy a full classical ballet which is meticulously prepared in terms of performance as well as costumes, and scenery. The ballet will bring great moments and fun not only for children but also for the audience who love classical ballet.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh