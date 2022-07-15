  1. Culture/art

HBSO presents works of movie theme songs

SGGP
The HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a concert themed "Around the World with film music" featuring love songs from popular movies at the Opera House on July 16-17.
HBSO presents works of movie theme songs ảnh 1
Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the greatest love songs from films, including The Gadfly, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Hedwig’s theme), the James Bond movie Sky Fall, Gladiator, Mission: Impossible, Once Upon a Time in America, Notting Hill, Mulan, Aladdin, House of Flying Daggers, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Ronin.
Soprano Pham Duyen Huyen and opera artist Dao Mac, other HBSO artists of Pham Khanh Ngoc,Tran Duy Linh,Pham Trang,Phan Hong Diu, violinist Tang Thanh Nam and trumpet player Doan Huy An will participate in the concert under the baton of conductor Tran Vuong Thach.


By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more