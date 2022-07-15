HBSO presents works of movie theme songs

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the greatest love songs from films, including The Gadfly, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Hedwig’s theme), the James Bond movie Sky Fall, Gladiator, Mission: Impossible, Once Upon a Time in America, Notting Hill, Mulan, Aladdin, House of Flying Daggers, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Ronin.



Soprano Pham Duyen Huyen and opera artist Dao Mac, other HBSO artists of Pham Khanh Ngoc,Tran Duy Linh,Pham Trang,Phan Hong Diu, violinist Tang Thanh Nam and trumpet player Doan Huy An will participate in the concert under the baton of conductor Tran Vuong Thach.







By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh