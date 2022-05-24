HBSO presents Friendship Concert at HCMC Opera House

The show will present to music lovers the Candide Overture by Leonard Bernstein which was the most popular piece of contemporary classical music ever written; L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 by Georges Bizet; Gabriel Faure’s Volin Concerto in D Minor, and John Adams’s Short Ride in a Fast Machine; and Poeme et Danse of Vietnamese-American composer P.Q. Phan.



The musical works will be performed by pianist Vincent Adragna, Vietnamese-American violinist Vu Viet Chuong (Chuong Vu) and artists of the HBSO under the baton of Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

Internationally acclaimed Vietnamese violinist Chuong Vu received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of North Texas, where he held a doctoral fellowship and a teaching fellowship. He is currently Artistic Director of Vietnam Connection Music Festival and the Dallas-based International Chamber Players.

Chuong has appeared as a soloist with Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra, University of North Texas’s Baroque Orchestra and Concert Orchestra, Clear Lake Symphony Orchestra, Symphony North of Houston, Odysseus Chamber Orchestra, Northeast Orchestra, Richardson Symphony Orchestra, San Angelo Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, and Ho Chi Minh City Symphony Orchestra (HBSO).

P.Q. Phan (Phan Quang Phuc) was born in 1962 in Da Nang and moved to the U.S. at the age of 20. He is well-known as one of the leading composers of contemporary music and has a special relationship with the Kronos Quartet. In 1998, he won a Rome Prize that is awarded by the American Academy in Rome to around 30 American scholars and artists every year.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh