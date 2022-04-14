Hanoi to host Korean culture road festival





Illustrative photo (Source: VOV)



This year’s festival will feature booths introducing a range of Korean products such as fruits, ginseng, nutritious drinks, mixed noodles, tokbokki, and other traditional Korean dishes.

Along with various culinary activities, many recreational activities will also take place, including K-Pop music performances and the chance to don the traditional costume Hanbok.

Visitors will have the opportunity to receive special gifts while participating in events such as K-Pop Random Dance and taking photographs at popular check-in spots during the two-day event.

The occasion also aims to mark 30 years since the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, providing an excellent chance for anyone who loves the RoK to explore the country's rich culture and exquisite cuisine.

VNA