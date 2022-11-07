  1. Culture/art

Hanoi Int’l Film Festival to offer free screenings of movies

The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2022 will offer free screenings of Vietnamese and foreign movies at CGV Cinemas in Vincom Center Nguyen Chi Thanh, Hanoi on November 8-12.
The pictures include 11 feature films, seven short movies, four Korean cinematographic works, 11 panorama feature films, a collection of panorama short films and eight Vietnamese contemporary movies, such as Hoa Nhai (Jasmine flower) of Vietnam, The Box of Mexico, Aruna Vasudev- Mother of Asian Cinema of India, Paloma of Brazil Iranian drama Bone Marrow, Close of Belgium, Pedro of India, Far Away Eyes ot Taipei (China), One In a Summer of South Korea and more.
Movie lovers can receive free admission tickets at National Cinema Center, CGV and BHD cinemas.
The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2022 will return to the capital on November 8-12 after the pandemic forced it to be canceled for two consecutive years. This year’s event themed “Cinema-humanism, adaption and development” attracts 123 cinematographic works from countries and territories.
A series of sideline activities will be held during the event, such as an exhibition featuring film locations of cultural and historical relic sites across the capital, “Cinema – Connectivity and spread of cultural values” seminar, “Korean cinema” program, outdoor screenings, exchanges between local and international movie stars and audiences, HANIFF Campus and Film Project Market.

