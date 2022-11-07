Hanoi Int’l Film Festival to offer free screenings of movies

The pictures include 11 feature films, seven short movies, four Korean cinematographic works, 11 panorama feature films, a collection of panorama short films and eight Vietnamese contemporary movies, such as Hoa Nhai (Jasmine flower) of Vietnam, The Box of Mexico, Aruna Vasudev- Mother of Asian Cinema of India, Paloma of Brazil Iranian drama Bone Marrow, Close of Belgium, Pedro of India, Far Away Eyes ot Taipei (China), One In a Summer of South Korea and more.



Movie lovers can receive free admission tickets at National Cinema Center, CGV and BHD cinemas.

A scene in the film titled Hoa Nhai (Jasmine flower)

The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2022 will return to the capital on November 8-12 after the pandemic forced it to be canceled for two consecutive years. This year’s event themed “Cinema-humanism, adaption and development” attracts 123 cinematographic works from countries and territories.

A series of sideline activities will be held during the event, such as an exhibition featuring film locations of cultural and historical relic sites across the capital, “Cinema – Connectivity and spread of cultural values” seminar, “Korean cinema” program, outdoor screenings, exchanges between local and international movie stars and audiences, HANIFF Campus and Film Project Market.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh