Hanoi allows cinemas to reopen from February 10

A theater in Hanoi

On February 8, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung signed document No. 345 on the reopening of cinemas, artistic facilities, and art performance venues in Hanoi.

Accordingly, the Hanoi People's Committee approved the Department of Culture and Sports’ proposal dated February 8, 2022, on reopening cinemas, art performing facilities in the city since February 10.

The Department of Culture and Sports was asked to coordinate with the Department of Health, people's committees of districts, and relevant units in instructing cinemas, facilities, and art performance venues to strictly comply with regulations of the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control, ensuring safety for audiences based on the guidance of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the regulations of the Central Government and the city.

Previously, at the end of January, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism asked the Hanoi People's Committee to consider the opening of cinemas. According to the Ministry, theater seats can be separated between audiences, and with electronic ticketing technology, moviegoers can go straight to the screening room without having to gather at ticket counters.

The opening of cinemas is also to meet people's cultural and artistic demand as well as to support film distributors to overcome financial difficulties after nearly two years of being suspended because of the Covid-19 epidemic while working towards the dual goals of anti-epidemic and economic development.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan