Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups Week 2022 set to take place in Hanoi

Illustrative photo



The event will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay Town, the capital city of Hanoi from November 18 to 23.

Its opening ceremony is set to take place on a floating stage on the evening of November 18 and will be broadcasted on Vietnam Television (VTV). The Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups- Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2022 is a practical activity to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930-2022) and Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), thereby strengthening the great solidarity under the leadership of the Party for the country’s rapid and sustainable development, promoting the value of the cultural heritage of ethnic minority groups and contributing to the development of Vietnamese culture.Accordingly, 200 professional actors, 170 artisans and local people of 22 ethnic minority groups will participate in the program.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has coordinated with localities to select traditional costumes of each ethnic minority in 17 provinces and cities to perform in the show.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong