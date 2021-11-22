Golden Lotus winners at 22nd Vietnam Film Festival announced

'Mat biec' (Dreamy Eyes) winning the Golden Lotus title for the movie category

In this category, “Bo Gia” (Dad, I’m sorry) got the Silver Lotus prize.

In the documentary category, “Ranh gioi’ (The Bourdary) made by the Vietnam Television (VTV) pocketed the Golden Lotus title, while “Diem mu giao thong” (Traffic blind spots), also by VTV, won the Golden Lotus title for the science fiction category.

The Golden Lotus prize in the category of Animation went to the film "Con chim go” (Wooden Bird) produced by Vietnam Animation Joint Stock Company.

The best main actress and actor awards in the movie category went to People's Artist Le Khanh, in the movie “Gai gia lam chieu V – Nhung cuoc doi vuong gia” and Tuan Tran (Tran Duy Tuan) in the movie “Bo Gia”. The best supporting actress and supporting actor awards were presented to Ngan Chi in the movie "Bo Gia" and Otis (Do Nhat Truong) in the movie “Bang chung vo hinh” (invisible evidence).

Under the motto of “Building a Vietnamese film industry with rich national identity, modernity and humanity”, the 22nd Vietnam Film Festival featured 127 films from 40 units.

Vietnamplus