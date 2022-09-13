Fund establishment proposed for preservation of cultural heritages

The delegation of officials led by Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan takes a survey of preservation and promotion activities of cultural heritages in the Xuan Hoa Temple.

A delegation of officials led by Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan took a survey of preservation and promotion activities of cultural heritages in the Xuan Hoa Temple at over 200 years old that was recognized as a city-level architectural heritage site in District 3’s Vo Thi Sau Ward and in a secret cellar under a small house at No.287/70 on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in District 3’s Ward 5 that was used as an arsenal, keeping more than two tons of ammunition in preparation for an attack during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

The delegation visits the small house at No.287/70 on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in District 3’s Ward 5.

Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan highly appreciated the preservation activities of these historical sites where rare and valuable images and items of the revolutionary struggle of Sai Gon – Gia Dinh people during the anti-American resistance war are kept. However, the relic sites have been severely damaged by time.

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports calls on organizations and individuals to join hands to contribute to a fund for the promotion and preservation of the city’s cultural heritages.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh