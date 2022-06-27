Fun, colorful street art festival in Hue Festival 2022

According to Director of the Hue Festival Center Huynh Tien Dat, the three-day festival will bring audiences to enter in the art world of fantasy with parade performances by art troupes from Russia, Brazil and many famous delegations of Vietnam.

The art troupe from Russia performs at the Hue Festival.

In the framework of activities responding to the Hue Festival Week 2022 , performances of domestic and foreign art troupes yesterday took place at Quoc Hoc stele, February 3 Park, Quoc Tu Giam (Temple Of Literature), Da Vien Dune, Nguyen Dinh Chieu pedestrian street.

Additionally, there were a beer festival, the country market festival and a comic exhibition of famous cartoonist Daniel Henrotin.Yesterday afternoon, people and tourists came to the Nguyen Dynasty monument in Hue City to join an exhibition of “Fossil - the journey to discover the origin of life on Earth” with a showcase of hundreds of fossil specimens from hundreds of millions of years to several billions of years ago.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong