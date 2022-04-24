Friendship Journey held in Hanoi to strengthen ties with int’l friends

A structure on the lake of Thay Pagoda. It is considered a symbol of the pagoda, located in Hanoi's Quoc Oai district. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The program, part of annual activities organized by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations (HAUFO) and the municipal Department of Tourism, attracted the participation of representatives from foreign embassies, international organizations, and bilateral and multilateral friendship associations of HAUFO.



Nguyen Lan Huong, President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Chairwoman of HAUFO, said this was a meaningful occasion to introduce the Vietnamese culture to foreigners living in the country and also a chance for cultural exchange so as to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between the Vietnamese people and international friends.



For more than 20 years since it was granted the “City for Peace” title by UNESCO, Hanoi has always paid attention to upholding traditional cultural values while striving to become a center for connecting global values and a place for sharing regional and international initiatives for the sake of peace, stability, and development, she noted.



Huong added that serving as the venue of the opening and closing ceremonies and many sports of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), Hanoi is now ready for a safe and successful Games so as to leave good impression on regional and international friends.



On behalf of diplomatic delegations, Venezuelan Ambassador Tatiana Pugh Moreno said Hanoi has become a great and warm home, describing it as a capital with mixed traditional and modern features, a dynamic and strongly developing city, and a land with rich trade, tourism, cultural potential.



Hanoi has defeated the Covid-19 pandemic and is continuing its development path, the diplomat added.



During the program, participants visited Thay Pagoda - a famous destination of spiritual tourism in Hanoi, learned about traditional culture, and experienced folk games and traditional dishes of Vietnam in Tuan Chau Hanoi tourist site in Quoc Oai District.

VNA