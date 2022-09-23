French films screened in HCMC

The program, jointly held by the Institute of France in Vietnam (IFV), Trigger Film Academy, and Dcine Cinemas, not only popularises French classics but also brings to Vietnamese audiences the latest movies, award-winning films and cartoons.Films scheduled to be screened in September and October include "Mandibules”, "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", "The Big Bad Fox and Other Taleles", "Victoria", and “Custody”.All the films will be subtitled in both Vietnamese and English.

Vietnamplus