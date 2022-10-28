Free documentary filmmaking workshop to be held in Hanoi, HCMC

The training course aims to provide basic knowledge of post-production, raising funds for projects of independent documentary films, movie distribution and submission of movies to film festivals to independent documentary filmmakers.



The program is co-organized by the Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD), and the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam.

The workshop will take place at THINK - Training Space, 116 Nguyen Van Thu Street in District 1’s Da Kao Ward in HCMC, on November 2-3; and at TPD center, 18A Ngo Tat To Street in Hanoi’s Dong Da District, on November 7-8.

People can register to participate in the event at bit.ly/WSphimtailieu.

S. Leo Chiang is a filmmaker based in San Francisco and Taipei. His new film, Our Time Machine, has played at over 50 film festivals worldwide, winning 10 awards, and nominated for an Emmy Award (News & Documentary) and a Gotham Award.



He recently directed two episodes of the Peabody Award-winning 5-part PBS series, Asian Americans, which traces the epic history of Asians in the US over the past 200 years.



His films, Our Time Machine, won the Best Cinematography Award at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and Best International Director award at Doc Edge Festival (New Zealand), and the Emmy Award-nominated A Village Called Versailles picked up eight awards and aired on PBS series Independent Lens.



Besides his directing work, Leo served as a producer for After the Rain (Special Jury Award, Doc NYC 2021), and is producing the upcoming films Dark is not Black, and My Sister-In-Law, the Prime Minister.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh