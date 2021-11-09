Free community training classes on shadow puppetry to be launched online

Participants can joins a Zoom meeting at a scheduled time to take part in the online class at 2 pm-4 pm on Saturday every week from November 20-December 25; or contact with the May Day Ensemble at the Address no. 3A Lam Son Street in Tan Binh District’s Ward 2 in HCMC.
The program aims to create a playing field for shadow play lovers and connect practitioners in the Southern region. It also provides basic knowledge about this kind of art and instruction on making a hand puppet from eco-friendly materials.
Mekongaholics (Study Group on Vietnam-ASEAN Best Practices on Community Culture) is a social enterprise project focusing on community culture mobilization through interdisciplinary collaborations between professional and advisory members in various fields of interest. Vietnam-ASEAN Heritage Network is a hub for people interested in shared values through best practices on community culture for sustainable development and social progress. Its theatre team is proudly part of ASEAN Puppet Exchange community.