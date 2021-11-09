Free community training classes on shadow puppetry to be launched online

Participants can joins a Zoom meeting at a scheduled time to take part in the online class at 2 pm-4 pm on Saturday every week from November 20-December 25; or contact with the May Day Ensemble at the Address no. 3A Lam Son Street in Tan Binh District’s Ward 2 in HCMC.

The program aims to create a playing field for shadow play lovers and connect practitioners in the Southern region. It also provides basic knowledge about this kind of art and instruction on making a hand puppet from eco-friendly materials.

Mekongaholics (Study Group on Vietnam-ASEAN Best Practices on Community Culture) is a social enterprise project focusing on community culture mobilization through interdisciplinary collaborations between professional and advisory members in various fields of interest. Vietnam-ASEAN Heritage Network is a hub for people interested in shared values through best practices on community culture for sustainable development and social progress. Its theatre team is proudly part of ASEAN Puppet Exchange community.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh