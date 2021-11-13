Fourth National Book Awards has two A prizes

Two A prizes belonged to Chang Hoang Da – Gau (Wild Chang and Bear), a publication of Kim Dong Publishing House; Sung, Vi trung, va Thep: Dinh menh cua cac Xa hoi Loai nguoi (Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies) published by the World Publishing House and Omega Vietnam Book Company.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Propaganda Department Nguyen Trong Nghia attended the ceremony.Apart from two A prizes, the organizers gave nine B prizes and 15 C prizes for the best books about politics, economics; natural sciences and technology; social sciences and humanities; culture, literature and arts; children.Speaking at the ceremony, Head of the Central Propaganda Department Nguyen Trong Nghia affirmed the importance of the awards, and he desired that the National Book Awards will contribute to spreading the reading culture in the community and bring knowledge close to society.Chairman of the National Book Awards Council Hoang Vinh Bao informed that books for children were a highlight of the fourth National Book Awards; however, there were no outstanding literature publications by local authors in the year’s awards.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong