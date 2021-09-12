Fourteen foreign TV channels to end broadcast in Vietnam

Fourteen foreign television channels will end their broadcast in Vietnam starting October 1 (Photo: vietnamnet)



In their announcements, Disney Networks Group Asia Pacific Limited and Buena Vista International Inc said they will end their broadcast across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong (China) from the beginning of October.

The channels include Fox Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Action Movies, Fox, Fox Life, Fox Crime, FX, along with Channel V, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports 3, National Geographic People, Disney Channel and Disney Junior.The Authority has asked paid TV services providers to promptly review the list of current foreign channels so as to build suitable business plans after October 1.