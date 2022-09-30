Foreign movies generate more revenue than locally produced films

A scene in the film ‘Suddenly Winning the Lottery’

According to a representative of the distributor CJ HK, the film ‘Suddenly winning the lottery’ or '6/45' has surpassed the classic work 'Parasite', which won the best film award at the 2020 Oscars, to reach the top 2 highest-grossing Korean films of all time in Vietnam. In 2022 alone, this film is ranked No. 1 in Korean film revenue.

The film with a simple script but humorous content and natural acting of the cast soon earned VND27 billion in the first three days of being released in Vietnam. More surprisingly, nearly 50 percent of the seats in theaters have been filled with more than 300,000 spectators.

With this achievement, the film 'Suddenly Winning the Lottery' also became the highest-grossing Korean film of all time in Vietnam. Previously, this achievement belonged to the movie 'Peninsula' which was released in 2020 with an opening week revenue of VND 24.7 billion. This film also holds the record for the highest-grossing Korean film in Vietnam with more than VND83 billion (US$3,496,075).

Prior, the love movie of Thai cinema 'Love Destiny The Movie' officially became the highest-grossing Thai film of all time in Vietnam up to the present time.

Released on September 1, the film continuously broke the records of Thai films released in Vietnam. Previously, the film surpassed the milestone of VND50 billion revenue after 13 days, becoming the most popular Thai film in Vietnam in 2022.

By September 23, the film had reached VND 65 billion, officially becoming the highest-grossing Thai film of all time in Vietnam. Previously, the movie 'Friendzone' which was released in 2019 generated a revenue of VND80 billion as of September 30, according to Box Office Vietnam.

It is worth mentioning that normally, movies all decrease in sales in the second week of release. However, 'Friendzone' is an exception when it increases by more than 200 percent, earning more than VND20.6 billion, 2.3 times the number in the first week of the premiere. Similarly, a Korean disaster film named 'Emergency Landing', also earned nearly VND60 billion in revenue while 'Avatar' - the blockbuster that returned to the box office after more than 10 years, also earned more than VND8 billion in the first week.

The continued overwhelming dominance of imported films is mainly due to their good quality, which suits the taste of Vietnamese audiences, causing the loss of Vietnamese-made films. In the past week, the film 'Tro choi cua tu than' (Game of Death ) with the presence of famous young actors such as Ngo Kien Huy, Hoang Yen Chibi, Katleen, and Thuy Anh only earned more than VND300 million.

Before that, the film 'Vo dien sat nhan' (No Face Killer) also soon left the theater with a revenue of less than VND5 billion. The latest Vietnamese film ‘Dan choi khong so con roi' (Playboys not Afraid of having Children) topping the box office rankings currently has a revenue of more than VND45 billion.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Dan Thuy