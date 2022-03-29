Five artists to sing official song of SEA Games 31

Isaac, Van Mai Huong, Den Vau, Ho Ngoc Ha and Tung Duong

"It is an honor to record the official song for the SEA Games 31. It is the first time I take part in a national event. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been part of this. I’m so proud and happy, I can only say “I will do my best”, said rapper Den Vau.



The song for the SEA Games 31 titled "Let’s Shine" composed by renowned musician Huy Tuan encourages people to overcome challenges and difficulties that appear in their journey and reach the summit as well as sends a message of solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and international friends.

The SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will take place in Hanoi and neighboring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the biennial event could not take place as planned in November 2021.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh