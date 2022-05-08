Thousands of local residents join in the annual Nhuong Ban fish-worshipping festival

Today, the People's Committee of Cam Nhuong Commune in Cam Xuyen District of Ha Tinh Province solemnly held a traditional festival of praying for Cam Nhuong. Thousands of people and tourists inside and outside Ha Tinh province attended.

A representative of the Cultural Heritage Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism presented the certificate of national intangible cultural heritage to the local government and people of Cam Nhuong Commune. This is the honor and pride of the government and people of Cam Nhuong commune in particular, Cam Xuyen District, and Ha Tinh Province in general. The recognition certificate is the legal basis for generations to continue to preserve, promote the values and maintain the eternal Nhuong Ban festival.

Thousands of local residents in the annual fish-worshipping Nhuong Ban festival A representative of the Cultural Heritage Department presents the certificate of national intangible cultural heritage to the local government Previously, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism had decided to announce that the Nhuong Ban Festival is included in the List of National Intangible Cultural Heritage on May 27, 2021.

The annual festival has been an indispensable part of life in fishing villages in the province and is an important spiritual and cultural event of the resident community in the coastal area of Cua Nhuong staged in the hope of winning favor with the sea god.

According to the content inscribed on the cultural identity preserved at the provincial-level historical and cultural relic, Ngu Ong Temple in Cam Nhuong Commune, the Nhuong Ban festival has a history dating back to at least the Nguyen Dynasty. The annual festival has an important meaning in the cultural, religious and spiritual life associated with the community of residents in the coastal area of Cua Nhuong.

The festival consists of the following main parts including a sacrifice ceremony, dry rowing festival, procession at sea, and sacrifice at the shrine to repay the favor of the god Nam Hai, to give strength to the fishermen to reach out to sea.

Every year, the festival is always carefully and meticulously prepared by local authorities and people. Fishermen's boats at sea have all returned to the wharf, and people who go to work and live far away also arrange to return to join the festival.

In addition, visitors to Thien Cam beach resort also come to admire the festival space.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Anh Quan