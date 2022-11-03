First Vietnamese singer makes solo debut in Korea

Roy Nguyen's song , "1 cm", is released on Naver, a South Korean online platform.

The singer returns to the homeland to take part in entertainment activities under the management of Korea’s SB Entertainment Company.



Roy Nguyen will work simultaneously in Vietnam and South Korea in the coming time, SB Entertainment said. Roy’s activities in South Korea will be handled by HR Entertainment, a partner company.

Mr. Lee Sang Beom, Director of SB Entertainment said that Roy is the best talent that he has ever seen in the entertainment industry. In addition, he is a singer who tries harder than anyone. The director believed that Roy will become one of the best young singers in Vietnam in a short time.

Roy’s music products were also released on Korean online music streaming services, such as Genie, Bugs, Melon, Naver, Flo, and Kakao.

Roy Nguyen whose real name is Nguyen Hai Hoai Bao was born in 1996. He graduated from the faculty of Tourism and Hospitality of the HCMC University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology. He was a member of the multinational boy group Z-Boys which was established in a music talent search competition in Asia. The boy band consisting of seven male members from different countries disbanded while working in Korea which led Roy to return to the homeland and met with SB Entertainment in 2021.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van congratulates Roy Nguyen at his showcase in HCMC on October 31. Singer Khong Tu Quynh and Roy Nguyen



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh