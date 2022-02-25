First HBSO’s concert presented after pandemic

It marks the first time a new music show of the theater to be performed on the stage after taking a temporary halt for about 10 months due to the pandemic.

The event will include musical works, including Pomp and Circumstance composed by Sir Edward Elgar, Orpheus – Quadrille and Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka by Johann Strauss.



The concert will be performed by HBSO’s artists, namely Pham Khanh Ngoc, Pham Duyen Huyen, Pham Trang, Dao Mac, Vo Nguyen Thanh Tam, Nguyen Thu Huong, Phan Huu Trung Kiet and conductor Tran Nhat Minh.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh