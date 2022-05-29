First floating fruit week opens in HCMC’s District 8

At the opening ceremony

The long-week event attracts hundreds of display booths featuring many kinds of fruits.



Visitors have a chance to enjoy dishes and drinks made of fruits, performances of fruit arrangements, and traditional games.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 8 Nguyen Thi Thu Hoa said that the fruit week is organized for the first time by the district’s authorities. It aims to promote canals and spatial cultural identities of HCMC, kinds of fruits of the Southern region, and honor values of local fruits and achievements of the agriculture industry as well as develop tourism potentials of HCMC in general and District 8 in particular.

The organizers expect the festival to become one of the city’s annual cultural events in the coming time.

The event will run until June 4.

HCMC's leaders visit stalls at the event. A street artist draws realistic portraits at the fruit fair.



By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh