First cinemas reopen after months of lockdown closure

Lotte plans to open the first three cinemas in the Northern provinces’ cities, including Tuyen Quang, Bac Ninh and Viet Tri, starting from October. The movie theaters will be open Monday through Thursday 5pm to 9pm and Friday – Sunday 1 pm to 9 pm.



CGV has also reopened its cinemas in northern localities, including CGV Vincom Thai Nguyen, CGV Vincom Ha Long, CGV Vincom Cam Pha, CGV Vincom Yen Bai at the end of September. The operating hours are Monday- Friday 2 pm to 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday 10 am-11 pm.

The cinema chains encourage moviegoers to purchase tickets online, before they arrive and comply with the health ministry’s 5K message while 100 percent of their employees have been fully vaccinated.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh