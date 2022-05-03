Fine arts exhibition celebrates Dien Bien Phu Victory

A giant oil painting measuring 190x490cm describing Dien Bien Phu Campaign



On this occasion, a giant oil painting measuring 190x490cm describing Dien Bien Phu Campaign and another with a measurement of 89x89cm featuring a portrait of General Vo Nguyen Giap that took four years to be completed (2017-2021) will be introduced to viewers.

The painter spent 10 years taking several trips to Dien Bien to meet and talk with war veterans and read many books and documents on nine years of the Anti-French Resistance War in the north. He then created hundreds of paintings and sketches for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

The display reflects the 56 days and nights of the Dien Bien Phu campaign and highlights the Vietnamese military forces’ heroic struggle to destroy the entire group of fortresses of the French colonialists in the locality, and the frontline porters’ contributors to the battle.

The Dien Bien Phu Campaign lasted from March to May 1954 under the command of General Vo Nguyen Giap. Vietnam’s victory on May 7, 1954 led to the signing of the 1954 Geneva Accords in which France agreed to withdraw its forces from its colonies in Indochina.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh