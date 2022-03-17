Filmmaking course for young filmmakers returns to city

Participants in a workshop on October 27, 2021

The program includes three workshops on promoting and submitting movies to film festivals, short films and Short Form Station composition camp in Berlin International Film Festival.



The course called ON THE REEL Film Lab aims to provide basic knowledge to help young filmmakers develop short film projects, find a suitable production route and self-orient a filmmaking career.



It is part of the project E-MOTIONS: Mobilizing film professionals for regional cooperation which is being conducted by UNESCO and cooperative partners, with the support from the Trust Fund of Japan. The project aims to enhance the capacity and empowerment of filmmakers, as well as organize activities to connect domestic filmmakers with their peers in the region.



The event is organized by the Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD) under the Vietnam Cinema Association in collaboration with the UNESCO with the support of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, General Delegation Wallonia – Brussels (Belgium) in Vietnam HKFilm, WallSound, Hanoi Grapevine and Colab Vietnam.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh