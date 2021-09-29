Film, TV enterprises suggest mechanisms for activity resumption

Movie and reality TV show enterprises have proposed the Prime Minister and the People’s Committee of HCMC to consider giving a nod to producers to resume production and business activities in the new normal state.

Companies, including Dat Viet Group, Chanh Phuong Films, BHD, Galaxy Play, CJ HK Films, ABC Pictures, Mar6 Studios, Anh Teu Studio, Vietcom Films and Xanh (Green) Studio signed a statement emphasizing the companies’ efforts in contributing to the development of film industry and reflecting their challenges posed by the Covid-19 outbreak and high risk of falling into bankruptcy.



Almost all film, television and commercial production companies have been badly affected by the spread of Covid-19 over the past two years, especially the fourth wave of the outbreak fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Many businesses have less or even no income, but they still have to pay salaries, office rent, and others.

Enterprises has suggested mechanisms for the reopening and activity resumption with strict measures, including online implementation of pre-production’s works, reduction of the number of employees, pooling of samples for Covid-19 RT-PCR test, collecting samples of the film crew for rapid test once a week. They will ensure that 100 percent of workers are vaccinated and have negative test result, filming locations are distinctly separated. In addition, they will comply with the health ministry’s 5K message, assign one person to inspect Covid-19 prevention and control activities of the film crew, and implementation of the pandemic prevention and control measures issued by the Government, the Ministry of Health and the People’s Committee of HCMC.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh