Festive pop-up exhibition celebrating Tet holiday held in Australia

Visitors at the exhibition

It is the second art display featuring paintings, ceramic sculptures, wood-engraved paintings that is organized by the Vietnam Centre, aiming at presenting Australian an opportunity to learn about Vietnamese Tet holidays.



Ms. Dang Thuy Chi , first Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, an officer of the Vietnam International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Education and Training hoped that there will be more exhibition like that to be held in Australia in order to promote Vietnamese cultural identity and help people far from home can have better access to Vietnamese culture.

The event will run until February 24.

Founded in 2017, Vietnam Centre was founded by young Vietnamese who share a strong belief that the culture of Vietnam is an integral part of the world’s cultural tapestry and now is the time to show its full potential and vitality.

Viewers learn about Vietnamese lunar New Year.





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh