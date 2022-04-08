Festivals of Southern amateur music, folk cake opens in Can Tho

The 3rd National Southern Amateur Music Festival and the 9th Southern Folk Cake Festival opens in Can Tho City on April 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and head of the PCC's Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung.



Around 21 art troupes from provinces and cities in the Southern region participated in the National Southern Amateur Music Festival.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (Southern Amateur Music) presents the quintessence of Vietnamese 1,000-year-old culture and the identities of the local people in Southern region who are industrious, simple, honest, open-minded, knightly and courageous.

UNESCO recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2013 for its legacy passed through generations to recreate cultural exchanges of people

The UNESCO recognition is an honor for Vietnamese people in general and Mekong Delta localities particularly. The preservation and promotion of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo is one of the key missions in the National strategy for the development of Vietnamese cultural industries aiming at committing to UNESCO in preserving the cultural World Heritage.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Tran Viet Truong, Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo that was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity has a great significance in contributing to the development of world cultural and arts treasures. Meanwhile the Southern folk cakes highlight the traditional cuisine art of the local people in the region, presenting cultural exchanges among Vietnamese ethnic groups and their creativity in mixing rice with natural products into folk delicious cakes with rich flavors.

The annual cake show aims to enhance Vietnam's position and promote images of landscapes and Vietnamese people in the international arena as well as develop tourism and cultural potentials of the Mekong Delta region, he added.



The 3rd National Southern Amateur Music Festival and the 9th Southern Folk Cake Festival which is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the People’s Committee of Can Tho City will run until April 11.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh