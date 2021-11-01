Fashion performances using digital platform to reach, attract audience

Fashion designer Chung Thanh Phong (C) presents his latest designs in a digital show.



It is the first year that the Vietnam International Fashion Week , one of the country’s largest events of its kind could not take place in person. In place of organizing the annual fashion show, the organizer has launched TikTok FashUP 2021 campaign to find content creators about fashion and beauty. ). After two months of the launch, the event drew nearly six billion viewers and 1.6 million videos, more than 2,200 videos competing for all 4 fields including Beauty (Beauty Icon), Modeling (Modeling Icon), Fashion Icon (Fashion Icon) and Fashion Design page (Fashion Design Icon).

The campaign also presented to audience latest collections of the country’s leading designers, including the CTP No.1 of Chung Thanh Phong, the All B of Ivan Tran that was previously introduced at the Asean Republic of Korean Fashion Week 2021.

Several fashion designers have maintained their operation, prepared marketing strategies and created new designs during a long stay at home due to social distancing period. They plans to present to fashion lovers latest collections in coming days, such as Adrian Anh Tuan with the Hen Ho (Dating), Le Thanh Hoa with a collection of bridal gowns titled Love.

Meanwhile one of the Vietnamese leading designers, Nguyen Cong Tri has expanded into foreign markets. World famous celebrities have chosen to use Cong Tri’s creations, like Katy Perry, Rihana, Kate Bosworth, Katherine McNamar, Rita Ora, Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Cobie Smulders, Julia Garner, Camila Cabello and former US first lady Michelle Obama , Rebecca Ferguso, Jennifer Hudson, Lorde, Becky G, Rosé (BlackPink), Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Gwen Stefani and more.

Other stars, namely MC Vick Hope, Tallia Storm, Georgia Steel, Zoe Hardman and Eva Huang Sheng-Yi wore gowns by designer Tran Hung.

From the beginning of establishing his brand, Tran Hung has built a strategy towards the world market. The strategy is not focus on in-store sale but also online shopping. In addition, the sustainable fashion is also one of the essential factors, said designer Tran Hung.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh