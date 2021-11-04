Exhibition to highlight Vietnam’s cultural heritage

The “Vietnam cultural heritage space” exhibition will be held in both in-person and virtual formats by the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts from November 22. (Photo: baovanhoa)

Accordingly, the exhibition will be open to public from November 22-27 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi, while the online form is conducted from November 22 to the end of December on websites of the center at http://trienlamvhnt.vn and of the Department of Cultural Heritage at http://dsvh.gov.vn.

The exhibition, which is to be held on the occasion of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), introduces Vietnamese intangible cultural heritage that has been honored, along with the traditional costumes and musical instruments used in the heritage, including the Tay Nguyen Culture Space of Gong in Tay Nguyen, Bac Ninh love duet singing, and the “Don ca tai tu” music and songs of southern Vietnam.

Particularly, the exhibition will highlight the Tam Phu Mother Goddess worshipping ritual of Vietnamese people.

Alongside, cultural heritages in different localities, along with their typical traditional handicraft products, cuisines and specialties will also be introduced.

Along with indoor section, the exhibition also has outdoor areas featuring products of traditional craft villages of Vietnam.

The event aims to introduce, promote and honor cultural values of Vietnam to people inside and outside the country, while helping raise public awareness and responsibility in preserving and developing the values.

