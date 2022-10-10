Exhibition to celebrate 75th anniversary of Southern Revolutionary Cinema



The exhibition will present to audiences more than 140 photos featuring the Southern Revolutionary Movie in the 1947-1952 period that will be divided into four main topics, including outstanding artists, the imprint of time, activities of film production and screening, and significant movies.

There will also be around 500 documents, articles and publications describing the history of the revolutionary struggle of the Southern people in the 1945-1954 period and the Southern region’s culture.

On this occasion, some well-known documentaries will be screened, including Moc Hoa Battle, Military engineering firm of the Military Zone 8, Tra Vinh Campaign.

The event aims to popularize the historical and cultural values of film archives to the audience and provide information and knowledge of the history of the revolutionary struggles of Vietnamese people and the Vietnamese movie industry.



The exhibition is organized by the HCMC Cinema and Cultural House, the Vietnam Center for Film Research and Archive, and HCMC’s General Sciences Library On October 15, 1947, the Southern Cinematography and Photography Branch was established by the Command of the Military Zone 8 in the Dong Thap Muoi region (the area stretching over three provinces in the Mekong Delta, Long An, Tien Giang and Dong Thap) to capture the life and fight of soldiers and people on celluloid. The first film of the Southern Cinematography and Photography Branch was the documentary, Tran Moc Hoa (Moc Hoa Battle) by director and cinematographer Khuong Me which was released in December 1948.



By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh