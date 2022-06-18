Exhibition presents life of Journalist Nguyen Ai Quoc

HCMC's leaders and officials visit the exhibition.

The display introduces the journey of becoming a journalist of Nguyen Ai Quoc (President Ho Chi Minh) from 1911-1925, the first articles of Nguyen Ai Quoc released on the L'Humanité Newspaper and paintings of journalist Nguyen Ai Quoc by artists of Nguyen Quoc Thang and Pham Van Don.



Nguyen Ai Quoc and international revolutionaries from other French colonies established the Colonial Union and launched Le Paria newspaper on April 1, 1922, contributing to propagating Marxism – Leninism into Indochina and French colonies.



The event co-organized by the HCMC CMC Journalists Association, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports and the Vietnam Press Museum will run until June 25, marking the 97th anniversary of Vietnam Journalism Day (June 21).





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh