Exhibition on Vietnamese traditional Do paper to open next week

The event themed "Shades of Do" will display exhibits made of Do paper by young artists of the 8x and 9x generations, including Vu Kim Thu, Nguyen Cam Anh, Jeet Zdung, Nguyen Kim Long, Dao Huy Hoang and Huynh Lan.



The art show will tell the story of the formation of the Do paper over time, the production process; and bring the old, present, and future story of Do paper from the work ethic perspective of young people who directly inherit the beauty from thought to practice of the previous generations.

In addition, a talk show titled “A quire of paper – A walk to remember” introducing ingredients, tools, and process for making Do paper, guiding and practicing to make sheets of paper, water press, peel, and dry handmade paper is scheduled to take place on August 12.

Workshop “Application of Do paper in cyanotype printing technique” presenting the history of cyanotype method, materials and tools to make cyanotype, basic making steps and practice will be organized on August 13-14.

Do paper (poonah paper) is made from the bark of the Do tree, which can be found in Vietnam's northern region. This type of paper dating back hundreds of years has been used in Vietnamese folk art.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh