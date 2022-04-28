Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Mekong Delta City of Can Tho

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony

The display titled “Ho Chi Minh Imprints” introduces to readers more than 800 books giving visitors, especially young people a deep knowledge of the theoretical and practical values of his thoughts and great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the revolutionary cause of the Party and people of Vietnam.



At this exhibition, poet Ho Ba Tham presented 50 poetry books on Uncle Ho, writer and poet Pham Thi Thanh Tuyen handed over 100 prints of poetry and literary works to the organization board.

The event aims to mark 47 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30), the 132nd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19) and the first Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 .

The book show will run until May 21. Visitors can also access the website at stbook.vn to search for exhibits.

Readers visit the book exhibition. The exhibition introduces more than 800 book titles featuring the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh.





By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh