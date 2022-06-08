Ribbon cutting ceremony to launch the exhibition



In the opening speech, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam stressed that the life and literature career of poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu were always associated with the country and its people in such a tragic historical period in the second half of the 19th century as his works all reflect the patriotism of citizens in the Southern part of the nation.

Event participants are admiring the displayed items





The exhibition displays 95 images and valuable materials about the life and family of poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu – enthusiastic teacher, traditional medical practitioner, and poet – owning masterpieces like Luc Van Tien (the tale of Luc Van Tien), Duong Tu – Ha Mau, Ngu Tieu y thuat van dap (medical discussion between fisherman and woodcutter), Van te nghia si Can Giuoc (funeral oration for partisans in Can Giuoc).

This exhibition is a part of the program ‘Follow the footsteps of Old Teacher Chieu’, happening in the provinces of Ben Tre, Long An, Thua Thien – Hue, and HCMC.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Vien Hong