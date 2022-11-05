Exhibition on community of ethnic groups, religions opens in Soc Trang

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition

The event is part of the 8th Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the Khmer ethnic minority group and the 5th traditional Ngo Boat Race in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.



The exhibition displays more than 600 photos and documents affirming unity and solidarity among ethnic groups and religions in the country, contributing to the cause of national defense and construction, said Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Huynh Thi Diem Ngoc.

The display will run until November 7.



Ngo Boat Race Festival is the highlight event of the Ok-Om-Bok festival , a moon worshiping ritual performed by the Khmer ethnic people in Soc Trang.

The Ok Om Bok celebration, also known as the Khmer Moon Thanksgiving Ceremony, fall on the 15th day of the 10th lunar month. It is a time for the Khmer to show their gratitude to the Moon Goddess for giving them a bumper harvest and rich aquatic sources. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the recognition of the Ok-Om-Bok festival as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2014.





By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh