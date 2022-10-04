Exhibition on comic books marks 30 years of Vietnam – RoK diplomatic ties





The display will introduce to viewers 50 comic books and 70 paintings presenting friendship and family.

There will be exchanges among publishers to share the experience of publishing cooperation, especially comic books of authors of the two countries; and a meeting between authors and the Consul General of South Korea in HCMC on the implementation and promotion activities of comic books.

The event organized by the Consulate General of South Korea in HCMC and the HCMC General Science Library will run until October 23.





By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh